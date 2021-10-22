 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie outlasts Marion Linn-Mar 36-20

Cedar Rapids Prairie notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Marion Linn-Mar 36-20 in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Marion Linn-Mar squared up on Ottumwa in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Cedar Rapids Prairie darted in front of Marion Linn-Mar 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense moved to a 22-7 lead over Marion Linn-Mar at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Prairie darted ahead of Marion Linn-Mar 22-20 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News