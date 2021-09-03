Cedar Rapids Prairie outlasts Dubuque Senior 28-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie put together a victorious gameplan to stop Dubuque Senior 28-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense jumped on top to a 28-7 lead over Dubuque Senior at the intermission.

