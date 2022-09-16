Cedar Rapids Prairie ekes out victory against Bettendorf 18-17

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids Prairie wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf 18-17 on September 16 in Iowa football action.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bettendorf jumped a meager margin over Cedar Rapids Prairie as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Hawks pulled off a stirring 11-3 fourth quarter to trip the Bulldogs.
