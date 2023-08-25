Cedar Rapids Prairie took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 20-17 victory over upstart Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Prairie a 13-2 lead over Cedar Falls.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Cedar Falls clawed to within 13-9 through the third quarter.

The Tigers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Hawks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls played in a 24-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

