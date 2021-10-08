Cedar Rapids CR Washington collects victory over Newton 43-23

Cedar Rapids CR Washington put together a victorious gameplan to stop Newton 43-23 during this Iowa football game.

Tough to find an edge early, the Warriors and the Cardinals fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped to a 15-13 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

