Cedar Rapids CR Washington collects victory over Newton 43-23

Cedar Rapids CR Washington put together a victorious gameplan to stop Newton 43-23 during this Iowa football game.
Recently on September 24 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Tough to find an edge early, the Warriors and the Cardinals fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense jumped to a 15-13 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
