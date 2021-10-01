Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's speedy start jolts Cedar Falls 42-14

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cedar Falls 42-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 10-0 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense struck to a 36-0 lead over Cedar Falls at the intermission.

The Cougars' supremacy showed as they carried a 42-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for Cedar Falls as it could not cut into its deficit in the final quarter.

