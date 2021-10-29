Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's rally caps fit just right in beating Dubuque Senior 23-9

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 23-9 win over Dubuque Senior in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

Dubuque Senior started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense darted to a 13-3 lead over Dubuque Senior at halftime.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

