Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 48-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 41-7 bulge over Cedar Rapids CR Washington as the fourth quarter began.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.

The Warriors started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over the Cougars at the end of the first quarter.

