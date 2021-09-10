 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's rally caps fit just right in beating Cedar Rapids CR Washington 48-7
0 comments

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's rally caps fit just right in beating Cedar Rapids CR Washington 48-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 48-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a football game . For more, click here.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 41-7 bulge over Cedar Rapids CR Washington as the fourth quarter began.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.

The Warriors started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over the Cougars at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City High School percussionist makes marching-band debut

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News