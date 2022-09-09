Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wallops Cedar Rapids CR Washington 27-6

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 27-6 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Cougars opened a slim 10-0 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stormed to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Cougars prevailed.

