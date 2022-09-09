 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wallops Cedar Rapids CR Washington 27-6

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 27-6 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Cougars opened a slim 10-0 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stormed to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Cougars prevailed.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off on September 10, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

