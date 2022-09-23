Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stonewalls Dubuque Senior 38-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dubuque Senior's attack in a virtuoso 38-0 performance in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 14-0 lead over Dubuque Senior.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 14-0 in the last stanza.

