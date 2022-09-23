Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stonewalls Dubuque Senior 38-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dubuque Senior's attack in a virtuoso 38-0 performance in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 14-0 lead over Dubuque Senior.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 14-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Senior squared off with October 29, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 9, Dubuque Senior faced off against Davenport North and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on September 9 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.