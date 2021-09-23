Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy sews up Dubuque Senior 28-21

With little to no wiggle room, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy nosed past Dubuque Senior 28-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Senior settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cougars and the Rams locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
Conditioning showed as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy outscored Dubuque Senior 7-0 in the final period.
