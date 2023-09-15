It was a tough night for Cedar Rapids CR Washington which was overmatched by Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in this 45-7 verdict.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 10-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 38-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

