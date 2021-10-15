 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy knocks out victory on Johnston 24-10

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy put just enough pressure on Johnston to earn a 24-10 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game . Click here for a recap

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Johnston constructed a bold start that built a 7-0 gap on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy heading into the locker room.

The Cougars broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 10-7 lead over the Dragons.

