Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showered the scoreboard with points to drown Bettendorf 28-7 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on September 3 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's leverage showed as it carried a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

