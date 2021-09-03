 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy hammers Bettendorf into submission 28-7
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showered the scoreboard with points to drown Bettendorf 28-7 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on September 3 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's leverage showed as it carried a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

