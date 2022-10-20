Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy flexes stout defense to thwart Dubuque Hempstead 41-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense was a brick wall that stopped Dubuque Hempstead cold, resulting in a 41-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Dubuque Hempstead after the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.