 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy flexes stout defense to thwart Dubuque Hempstead 41-0

  • 0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense was a brick wall that stopped Dubuque Hempstead cold, resulting in a 41-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Dubuque Hempstead after the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Hempstead faced off on October 22, 2021 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on October 7, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Davenport West in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News