Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy flexes stout defense to thwart Dubuque Hempstead 41-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense was a brick wall that stopped Dubuque Hempstead cold, resulting in a 41-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Dubuque Hempstead after the first quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Hempstead faced off on October 22, 2021 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
