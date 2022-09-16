Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy engulfs Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in point barrage 55-6

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-6 win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thundered in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 27-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars registered a 55-6 advantage at intermission over the J-Hawks.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.