 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy engulfs Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in point barrage 55-6

  • 0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-6 win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thundered in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 27-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars registered a 55-6 advantage at intermission over the J-Hawks.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 2 , Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Bettendorf in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News