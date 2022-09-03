Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blankets Bettendorf with swarming defensive effort 34-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Bettendorf 34-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a modest 10-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thundered to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

