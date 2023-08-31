Defense dominated as Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson pitched a 40-0 shutout of Marshalltown in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 31.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson charged in front of Marshalltown 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The J-Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

The last time Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 48-0 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

