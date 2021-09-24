Cedar Falls' speedy start jolts Muscatine 42-7

Cedar Falls took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Muscatine 42-7 during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on September 10, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on September 10 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
Cedar Falls opened with a 28-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 35-0 at first quarter.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 42-7 fourth-quarter tie.
