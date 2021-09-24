Cedar Falls' speedy start jolts Muscatine 42-7

Cedar Falls took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Muscatine 42-7 during this Iowa football game.

Cedar Falls opened with a 28-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 35-0 at first quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 42-7 fourth-quarter tie.

