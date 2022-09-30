Cedar Falls' initial push dashes Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's hopes 23-16

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wouldn't go away, but Cedar Falls' early lead eventually stood up for a 23-16 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.
The first quarter gave Cedar Falls a 16-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.
The Tigers opened a colossal 23-3 gap over the Cougars at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy didn't give up, slicing the gap to 23-9 in the third quarter.
The Cougars enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Falls squared off with October 1, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season.
