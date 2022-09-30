 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Falls' initial push dashes Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's hopes 23-16

  • 0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wouldn't go away, but Cedar Falls' early lead eventually stood up for a 23-16 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

The first quarter gave Cedar Falls a 16-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

The Tigers opened a colossal 23-3 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy didn't give up, slicing the gap to 23-9 in the third quarter.

The Cougars enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Falls squared off with October 1, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 16, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News