Cedar Falls edges Cedar Rapids Prairie in tough test 24-21
Cedar Falls edges Cedar Rapids Prairie in tough test 24-21

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Falls wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21 in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Cedar Rapids Prairie squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie both had the scoreboard blinking in a 24-21 knot.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers' offense moved to a 17-14 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

