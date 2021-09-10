Cedar Falls edges Cedar Rapids Prairie in tough test 24-21

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Falls wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21 in Iowa high school football action on September 10.
It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie both had the scoreboard blinking in a 24-21 knot.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
The Tigers' offense moved to a 17-14 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.
