Cedar Falls edges Cedar Rapids Prairie in tough test 24-21

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Falls wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21 in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie both had the scoreboard blinking in a 24-21 knot.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers' offense moved to a 17-14 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.