 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cascade rains down on Anamosa 46-7

  • 0

Cascade rolled past Anamosa for a comfortable 46-7 victory at Cascade High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 33-7 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Cascade roared to a 39-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spirit Lake blanks Forest City 47-0

Spirit Lake didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Forest City's attack in a virtuoso 47-0 performance in Iowa high…

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News