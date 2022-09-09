Cascade rains down on Anamosa 46-7

Cascade rolled past Anamosa for a comfortable 46-7 victory at Cascade High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 33-7 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Cascade roared to a 39-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

