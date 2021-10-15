Burlington clips North Liberty Liberty in tight victory 20-18

Burlington broke on top and refused to fold in holding off North Liberty 20-18 in Iowa high school football action on October 15.
North Liberty showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Burlington as the first quarter ended.
The Grayhounds fought to a 20-12 intermission margin at the Lightning's expense.
The Grayhounds jumped to a 20-18 bulge over the Lightning as the fourth quarter began.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
