Burlington clips North Liberty Liberty in tight victory 20-18

Burlington broke on top and refused to fold in holding off North Liberty 20-18 in Iowa high school football action on October 15.

North Liberty showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Burlington as the first quarter ended.

The Grayhounds fought to a 20-12 intermission margin at the Lightning's expense.

The Grayhounds jumped to a 20-18 bulge over the Lightning as the fourth quarter began.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

