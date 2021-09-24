Buffalo Center North Iowa casts spell on Northwood-Kensett 28-20

Buffalo Center North Iowa knocked off Northwood-Kensett 28-20 on September 24 in Iowa football.
The start wasn't the problem for Northwood-Kensett, who began with a 13-6 edge over Buffalo Center North Iowa through the end of the first quarter.
The Bison broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-20 lead over the Vikings.
Buffalo Center North Iowa's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and fourth quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Northwood-Kensett squared up on Graettinger G-T/R-A in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.