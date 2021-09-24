Buffalo Center North Iowa casts spell on Northwood-Kensett 28-20

Buffalo Center North Iowa knocked off Northwood-Kensett 28-20 on September 24 in Iowa football.

The start wasn't the problem for Northwood-Kensett, who began with a 13-6 edge over Buffalo Center North Iowa through the end of the first quarter.

The Bison broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-20 lead over the Vikings.

Buffalo Center North Iowa's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.