 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Center North Iowa casts spell on Northwood-Kensett 28-20
0 comments

Buffalo Center North Iowa casts spell on Northwood-Kensett 28-20

{{featured_button_text}}

Buffalo Center North Iowa knocked off Northwood-Kensett 28-20 on September 24 in Iowa football.

The start wasn't the problem for Northwood-Kensett, who began with a 13-6 edge over Buffalo Center North Iowa through the end of the first quarter.

The Bison broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-20 lead over the Vikings.

Buffalo Center North Iowa's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 10 , Northwood-Kensett squared up on Graettinger G-T/R-A in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News