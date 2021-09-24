 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock's trick is no treat for Armstrong North Union 42-7
Britt West Hancock broke out to an early lead and topped Armstrong North Union 42-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.

In recent action on September 10, Armstrong North Union faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Britt West Hancock took on Lake Mills on September 10 at Britt West Hancock High School. For more, click here.

Britt West Hancock opened with a 29-0 advantage over Armstrong North Union through the first quarter.

Britt West Hancock's offense struck to a 42-0 lead over Armstrong North Union at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

