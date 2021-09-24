Britt West Hancock's trick is no treat for Armstrong North Union 42-7

Britt West Hancock broke out to an early lead and topped Armstrong North Union 42-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.

Britt West Hancock opened with a 29-0 advantage over Armstrong North Union through the first quarter.

Britt West Hancock's offense struck to a 42-0 lead over Armstrong North Union at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.