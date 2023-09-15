Britt West Hancock's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Armstrong North Union 49-7 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Britt West Hancock a 22-7 lead over Armstrong North Union.

The Eagles opened an enormous 43-7 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Britt West Hancock pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Britt West Hancock and Armstrong North Union faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Britt West Hancock High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Britt West Hancock squared off with Belmond-Klemme in a football game.

