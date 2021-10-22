Britt West Hancock tenderizes Alta-Aurelia 43-7

Britt West Hancock offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Alta-Aurelia with an all-around effort during this 43-7 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Britt West Hancock squared up on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Eagles a 30-0 lead over the Warriors.
Britt West Hancock's offense thundered to a 37-0 lead over Alta-Aurelia at halftime.
The Eagles' determination showed as they carried a 43-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
