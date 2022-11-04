Britt West Hancock takes down Troy Mills North Linn 52-21

Britt West Hancock unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Troy Mills North Linn 52-21 Friday in Iowa high school football action on November 4.

Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Troy Mills North Linn after the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense moved in front for a 20-7 lead over the Lynx at halftime.

Britt West Hancock steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lynx's 14-12 advantage in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.