It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Britt West Hancock's 54-0 beating of Lake Mills in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

Britt West Hancock's supremacy showed as it carried a 54-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Britt West Hancock's offense jumped on top to a 47-0 lead over Lake Mills at the intermission.

Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Lake Mills after the first quarter.

