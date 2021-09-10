Britt West Hancock stonewalls Lake Mills 54-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Britt West Hancock's 54-0 beating of Lake Mills in Iowa high school football action on September 10.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.
Britt West Hancock's supremacy showed as it carried a 54-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Britt West Hancock's offense jumped on top to a 47-0 lead over Lake Mills at the intermission.
Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Lake Mills after the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Britt West Hancock faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Lake Mills took on Forest City on August 28 at Lake Mills High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.