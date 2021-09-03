 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock smashes through Mason City Newman Catholic 32-6
Britt West Hancock smashes through Mason City Newman Catholic 32-6

Britt West Hancock didn't tinker around with Mason City Newman Catholic. A 32-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.

Britt West Hancock stomped on over Mason City Newman Catholic when the fourth quarter began 30-6.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Britt West Hancock opened with an 8-0 advantage over Mason City Newman Catholic through the first quarter.

