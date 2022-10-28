Britt West Hancock records thin win against Fairbank Wapsie Valley 16-9

Britt West Hancock topped Fairbank Wapsie Valley 16-9 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on October 28.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Eagles registered an 8-3 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Britt West Hancock darted to a 16-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.
Recently on October 14, Britt West Hancock squared off with Greene North Butler in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.