Britt West Hancock records thin win against Fairbank Wapsie Valley 16-9

Britt West Hancock topped Fairbank Wapsie Valley 16-9 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on October 28.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Eagles registered an 8-3 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Britt West Hancock darted to a 16-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.