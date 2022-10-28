 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britt West Hancock records thin win against Fairbank Wapsie Valley 16-9

Britt West Hancock topped Fairbank Wapsie Valley 16-9 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on October 28.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Eagles registered an 8-3 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Britt West Hancock darted to a 16-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

