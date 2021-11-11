 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock pushes the mute button on Winthrop East Buchanan 37-0

Britt West Hancock's defense throttled Winthrop East Buchanan, resulting in a shutout win 37-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 11.

The first quarter gave the Eagles a 37-0 lead over the Buccaneers.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.

In recent action on October 29, Britt West Hancock faced off against Paullina South O'Brien and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Lisbon on October 29 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap

Tags

