Britt West Hancock pushes the mute button on Winthrop East Buchanan 37-0

Britt West Hancock's defense throttled Winthrop East Buchanan, resulting in a shutout win 37-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 11.
The first quarter gave the Eagles a 37-0 lead over the Buccaneers.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.
In recent action on October 29, Britt West Hancock faced off against Paullina South O'Brien and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Lisbon on October 29 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.