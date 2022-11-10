 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britt West Hancock pockets slim win over Lynnville-Sully 22-14

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Britt West Hancock wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 22-14 over Lynnville-Sully during this Iowa football game.

Recently on October 28, Britt West Hancock squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

