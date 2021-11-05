 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock makes Hartley H-M-s' offense disappear 27-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Britt West Hancock shutout Hartley H-M-S 27-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Britt West Hancock's offense jumped to a 6-0 lead over Hartley H-M-S at the intermission.

The Eagles' control showed as they carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 22 , Britt West Hancock squared up on Alta-Aurelia in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

