Britt West Hancock pushed past Hartley H-M-S for a 31-18 win in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Eagles registered a 12-6 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Britt West Hancock breathed fire to a 31-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles' advantage was wide enough to weather the Hawks' 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

