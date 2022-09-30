 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Britt West Hancock hustles by Hartley H-M-S 31-18

  • 0

Britt West Hancock pushed past Hartley H-M-S for a 31-18 win in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Eagles registered a 12-6 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Britt West Hancock breathed fire to a 31-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles' advantage was wide enough to weather the Hawks' 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Britt West Hancock and Hartley H-M-S squared off with November 5, 2021 at Britt West Hancock High School last season. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News