Britt West Hancock finds small margin for win in tilt with Grundy Center 19-14

Britt West Hancock knocked off Grundy Center 19-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense darted to a 13-7 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
Britt West Hancock's edge showed as it carried a 19-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Grundy Center rallied in the fourth quarter, but Britt West Hancock skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
