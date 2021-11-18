 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock finds small margin for win in tilt with Grundy Center 19-14

Britt West Hancock knocked off Grundy Center 19-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense darted to a 13-7 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Britt West Hancock's edge showed as it carried a 19-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Grundy Center rallied in the fourth quarter, but Britt West Hancock skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on November 5 , Britt West Hancock squared up on Hartley H-M-S in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

