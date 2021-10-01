 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock earns solid win over Hartley H-M-S 20-6

Saddled up and ready to go, Britt West Hancock spurred past Hartley H-M-S 20-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 1.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

Britt West Hancock's offense jumped to a 14-6 lead over Hartley H-M-S at the intermission.

Britt West Hancock's edge showed as it carried a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated a scoreless final quarter, helping Britt West Hancock finish off Hartley H-M-S.

