Britt West Hancock stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 60-27 win over Armstrong North Union in Iowa high school football on September 23.

Britt West Hancock darted in front of Armstrong North Union 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a massive 46-21 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Armstrong North Union showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 46-27.

The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.