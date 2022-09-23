 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britt West Hancock dismantles Armstrong North Union 60-27

Britt West Hancock stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 60-27 win over Armstrong North Union in Iowa high school football on September 23.

Britt West Hancock darted in front of Armstrong North Union 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a massive 46-21 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Armstrong North Union showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 46-27.

The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

Last season, Britt West Hancock and Armstrong North Union faced off on September 24, 2021 at Armstrong North Union High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 9 , Britt West Hancock squared off with Lake Mills in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

