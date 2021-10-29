 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock controls the action and Paullina South O'Brien in affair 31-7

Britt West Hancock's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Paullina South O'Brien during a 31-7 blowout for an Iowa high school football victory on October 29.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Britt West Hancock's offense struck to a 22-0 lead over Paullina South O'Brien at the intermission.

Britt West Hancock's authority showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Britt West Hancock squared up on Greene North Butler in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

