Britt West Hancock barely gives Mason City Newman Catholic a chance in blowout victory 42-7

Britt West Hancock took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Mason City Newman Catholic early with a 42-7 verdict for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.