Britt West Hancock barely gives Mason City Newman Catholic a chance in blowout victory 42-7

Britt West Hancock took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Mason City Newman Catholic early with a 42-7 verdict for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Mason City Newman Catholic squared off with September 3, 2021 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School last season. Click here for a recap
