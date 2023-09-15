Algona Bishop Garrigan overpowers Northwood-Kensett in thorough fashion

Algona Bishop Garrigan's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Northwood-Kensett 59-22 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Northwood-Kensett squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School.

Bettendorf squeezes past Marion Linn-Mar

Bettendorf topped Marion Linn-Mar 21-14 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a close 21-14 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bulldogs and the Lions were both scoreless.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breaks out early to defeat Cedar Rapids Prairie

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-23 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-3 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hawks' 20-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a football game.

Britt West Hancock tops Armstrong North Union

Britt West Hancock's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Armstrong North Union 49-7 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Britt West Hancock a 22-7 lead over Armstrong North Union.

The Eagles opened an enormous 43-7 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Britt West Hancock pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Britt West Hancock and Armstrong North Union faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Britt West Hancock High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Britt West Hancock squared off with Belmond-Klemme in a football game.

Buffalo Center North Iowa routs Rockford

Buffalo Center North Iowa scored early and often to roll over Rockford 57-20 during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rockford faced off against Harris-Lake Park.

Calmar South Winn earns narrow win over Mason City Newman Catholic

Calmar South Winn topped Mason City Newman Catholic 27-20 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Calmar South Winn faced off against Greene North Butler.

Cedar Falls claims victory against North Liberty Liberty

Cedar Falls knocked off North Liberty 35-19 during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson routs Des Moines East

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson earned a convincing 56-12 win over Des Moines East for an Iowa high school football victory at Des Moines East High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Marshalltown.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy overpowers Cedar Rapids CR Washington in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Cedar Rapids CR Washington which was overmatched by Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in this 45-7 verdict.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 10-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 38-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Charles City earns narrow win over Mason City

Charles City posted a narrow 19-14 win over Mason City at Charles City High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Mason City, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Charles City through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the RiverHawks with a 14-13 lead over the Comets heading into the second quarter.

Charles City broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-14 lead over Mason City.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mason City and Charles City squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Charles City High School.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows darts by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows recorded a big victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41-6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Clear Lake pockets slim win over Waverly-Sr

Clear Lake topped Waverly-Sr 28-25 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Waverly-Sr started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions kept a 14-3 intermission margin at the Go-Hawks' expense.

Waverly-Sr bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-18.

The Lions and the Go-Hawks each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Clear Lake squared off with New Hampton in a football game.

Columbus Junction Columbus darts past Packwood Pekin with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Columbus Junction Columbus to a 56-24 runaway past Packwood Pekin on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Last season, Columbus Junction Columbus and Packwood Pekin squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Packwood Pekin High School.

Danville overwhelms Letts Louisa-Muscatine

Danville recorded a big victory over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 49-6 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Lisbon.

Davenport Assumption dominates Dubuque Wahlert

It was a tough night for Dubuque Wahlert which was overmatched by Davenport Assumption in this 30-6 verdict.

The Knights registered a 16-6 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Dubuque Wahlert.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport North in a football game.

Davenport West delivers statement win over Davenport Central

Davenport West dominated Davenport Central 36-3 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport Central faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Muscatine on Aug. 31 at Davenport Central High School.

Denver bests Manly Central Springs

Denver unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Manly Central Springs 42-6 Friday in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Denver opened with a 7-0 advantage over Manly Central Springs through the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Denver pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Denver and Manly Central Springs faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Denver High School.

Edgewood Ed-Co rallies to top Wyoming Midland

Edgewood Ed-Co fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 50-22 win over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The start wasn't the problem for Wyoming Midland, as it began with a 16-0 edge over Edgewood Ed-Co through the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings' offense jumped in front for a 22-16 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-6 edge.

Last season, Edgewood Ed-Co and Wyoming Midland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Wyoming Midland High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Wyoming Midland squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a football game.

Epworth Western Dubuque holds off Eldridge North Scott

Epworth Western Dubuque topped Eldridge North Scott 31-24 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The Bobcats opened a meager 10-7 gap over the Lancers at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley defense stifles Greene North Butler

A suffocating defense helped Fairbank Wapsie Valley handle Greene North Butler 19-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 7-0 lead over Greene North Butler.

The Warriors registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Bearcats.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley steamrolled to a 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Greene North Butler faced off against Calmar South Winn.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL barely beats Nevada

Hampton-Dumont-CAL topped Nevada 24-21 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Bulldogs opened a meager 10-7 gap over the Cubs at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Nevada and Hampton-Dumont-CAL played in a 24-23 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Iowa City pushes over Iowa City West

Iowa City pushed past Iowa City West for a 23-8 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Iowa City jumped in front of Iowa City West 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Hawks fought to a 9-0 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Iowa City charged to a 16-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Iowa City and Iowa City West squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Iowa City West High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Iowa City squared off with North Liberty Liberty in a football game.

Iowa City Regina races in front to defeat Durant

Iowa City Regina rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-12 win over Durant for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 29-0 lead over Durant.

The Regals registered a 43-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Durant got within 43-6.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 49-12.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Durant High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie.

Lisbon defeats Riverside Highland

Lisbon scored early and often to roll over Riverside Highland 57-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Lisbon and Riverside Highland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Riverside Highland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lisbon faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

Manly Central Springs dominates Denver in convincing showing

Manly Central Springs dominated Denver 42-6 for an Iowa high school football victory at Manly Central Springs High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Denver and Manly Central Springs squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Denver High School.

Marion overwhelms Maquoketa

Marion's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Maquoketa 34-7 during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Marion squared off with Van Horne Benton in a football game.

Monticello races in front to defeat Anamosa

Monticello rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 38-20 win over Anamosa for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Monticello opened with a 13-0 advantage over Anamosa through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-20 edge.

The last time Monticello and Anamosa played in a 52-24 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Muscatine scores early, pulls away from Dubuque Hempstead

Muscatine controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 41-21 victory over Dubuque Hempstead at Muscatine High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Muscatine opened with a 20-0 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Mustangs bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-14.

Muscatine stormed to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Muscatine High School.

Recently on Aug. 31, Muscatine squared off with Davenport Central in a football game.

Osage crushes New Hampton

Osage dismissed New Hampton by a 40-7 count in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Green Devils registered a 26-0 advantage at intermission over the Chickasaws.

Osage charged to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chickasaws managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Osage and New Hampton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Osage High School.

Cedar Rapids Xavier comes up short in matchup with Pella

Pella handed Cedar Rapids Xavier a tough 31-21 loss for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Pella played in a 47-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Williamsburg in a football game.

Preston Easton Valley takes down Calamus-Wheatland

Preston Easton Valley scored early and often to roll over Calamus-Wheatland 74-47 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Calamus-Wheatland squared off on Oct. 1, 2021 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Wyoming Midland in a football game.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar darts past Belmond-Klemme with early burst

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar left no doubt in recording a 61-6 win over Belmond-Klemme on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Britt West Hancock.

Solon thwarts Mt. Vernon's quest

Solon collected a solid win over Mt. Vernon in a 37-20 verdict on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Solon moved in front of Mt. Vernon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Solon jumped to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs outpointed the Spartans 6-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Mt Vernon and Solon played in a 17-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Spirit Lake overwhelms Forest City

Spirit Lake dominated Forest City 63-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Spirit Lake darted in front of Forest City 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Spirit Lake opened a monstrous 35-6 gap over Forest City at the intermission.

Spirit Lake roared to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Spirit Lake held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Spirit Lake and Forest City faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Spirit Lake High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Forest City squared off with Algona in a football game.

Tipton denies West Liberty's challenge

Tipton pushed past West Liberty for a 21-11 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Tipton a 7-3 lead over West Liberty.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Liberty High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, West Liberty squared off with Wilton in a football game.

Van Horne Benton scores early, pulls away from Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana

Van Horne Benton left no doubt in recording a 42-27 win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Van Horne Benton opened with a 28-0 advantage over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bobcats and the Clippers were both scoreless.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana made it 35-12.

The Clippers managed a 15-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Solon and Van Horne Benton took on Marion on Sept. 1 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Waterloo West overcomes Davenport North

Waterloo West notched a win against Davenport North 19-3 for an Iowa high school football victory at Waterloo West High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 7-3 lead over Davenport North.

Waterloo West roared to a 19-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Wahawks and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport North squared off with Davenport Assumption in a football game.

West Branch shuts out Cascade

Defense dominated as West Branch pitched a 38-0 shutout of Cascade on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 14-0 lead over Cascade.

The Bears' offense steamrolled in front for a 24-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

West Branch pulled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, West Branch faced off against Dike-New Hartford.

Wilton tops Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Wilton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dyersville Beckman Catholic 47-7 Friday at Wilton High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Wilton faced off against West Liberty.

