Anamosa collects victory over Vinton-Shellsburg

Anamosa grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Vinton-Shellsburg in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Anamosa faced off against Maquoketa.

The Armstrong North Union defense stifles Belmond-Klemme

A suffocating defense helped Armstrong North Union handle Belmond-Klemme 46-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Greene North Butler.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley posts win at North Liberty Liberty's expense

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley eventually beat North Liberty 56-39 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, North Liberty squared off with Iowa City West in a football game.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson routs Des Moines North

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson dominated Des Moines North 41-8 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Recently on Aug. 31, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with Marshalltown in a football game.

The Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy defense stifles Marion Linn-Mar

A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handle Marion Linn-Mar 34-0 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars' offense thundered in front for a 20-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier escapes Epworth Western Dubuque in thin win

Cedar Rapids Xavier finally found a way to top Epworth Western Dubuque 22-20 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Waverly-Sr.

Clear Lake rides to cruise-control win over Iowa Falls-Alden

Clear Lake controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-6 win against Iowa Falls-Alden in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 21-6 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden.

The Lions fought to a 49-6 intermission margin at the Cadets' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Marshalltown comes up short in matchup with Davenport North

Davenport North collected a solid win over Marshalltown in a 35-21 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Davenport North opened with a 14-7 advantage over Marshalltown through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a narrow 21-14 gap over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Davenport North moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Donnellson Central Lee pockets slim win over Durant

Donnellson Central Lee posted a narrow 17-10 win over Durant in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Durant squared off with Lisbon in a football game.

Eldridge North Scott scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Davenport Assumption

Eldridge North Scott left no doubt in recording a 42-28 win over Davenport Assumption for an Iowa high school football victory at Davenport Assumption High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 14-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Lancers' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport Assumption faced off against Solon and Eldridge North Scott took on Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Forest City defeats Eagle Grove

Forest City recorded a big victory over Eagle Grove 41-14 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Forest City faced off against Clear Lake.

Super start fuels Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's victory over Manly Central Springs

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura collected a 34-30 victory over Manly Central Springs for an Iowa high school football victory at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on Sept. 8.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura opened with a 14-0 advantage over Manly Central Springs through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Panthers with a 16-14 lead over the Cardinals heading into the second quarter.

Manly Central Springs moved ahead by earning a 22-20 advantage over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at the end of the third quarter.

The Cardinals fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

Recently on Aug. 25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Britt West Hancock in a football game.

Gilbert claims victory against Mason City

Gilbert collected a solid win over Mason City in a 27-15 verdict during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 14-8 lead over the RiverHawks at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mason City faced off against Marshalltown.

The Greene North Butler defense stifles Sheffield West Fork

Greene North Butler's defense throttled Sheffield West Fork, resulting in a 25-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Bearcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-0 edge.

Last season, Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School.

Ames takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Iowa City

Ames' advantage forced Iowa City to dig down, but it did to earn a 49-28 win Friday on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Iowa City and Ames faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Iowa City High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Iowa City faced off against Joliet Catholic.

Iowa City Regina scores early, pulls away from Mediapolis

Iowa City Regina left no doubt in recording a 45-7 win over Mediapolis in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 21-0 lead over Mediapolis.

The Regals' offense breathed fire in front for a 31-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Iowa City Regina pulled to a 45-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Mediapolis and Iowa City Regina played in a 17-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Liberty.

Keosauqua Van Buren earns narrow win over Riverside Highland

Keosauqua Van Buren finally found a way to top Riverside Highland 28-22 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Riverside Highland squared off with Stanwood North Cedar in a football game.

Lisbon holds off Columbus Junction Columbus

Lisbon posted a narrow 34-28 win over Columbus Junction Columbus at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Columbus Junction Columbus and Lisbon faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Lisbon squared off with Durant in a football game.

Lone Tree overcomes Wyoming Midland

Lone Tree knocked off Wyoming Midland 49-30 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wyoming Midland faced off against North English English Valleys.

Center Point CPU comes up short in matchup with Marion

Marion notched a win against Center Point CPU 34-19 at Marion High on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Marion a 7-6 lead over Center Point CPU.

The Wolves fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Stormin' Pointers' expense.

Marion steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers narrowed the gap 13-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on Aug. 25, Marion squared off with Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a football game.

Mt. Vernon pushes over Van Horne Benton

Mt. Vernon eventually beat Van Horne Benton 19-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a thin 19-7 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Van Horne Benton squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mt Vernon squared off with Monticello in a football game.

Osage holds off Dike-New Hartford

Osage finally found a way to top Dike-New Hartford 15-14 for an Iowa high school football victory at Dike-New Hartford High on Sept. 8.

Dike-New Hartford started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Osage at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Dike-New Hartford had a 14-8 edge on Osage at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Green Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Wolverines 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Recently on Aug. 25, Osage squared off with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a football game.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk overwhelms Cedar Rapids Prairie

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-7 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk moved in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks rallied in the final quarter, but the Rams skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Falls.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar slips past Britt West Hancock

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar topped Britt West Hancock 24-15 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Saints registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Britt West Hancock didn't give up, slicing the gap to 10-7 in the third quarter.

The Saints got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

The last time Britt West Hancock and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 32-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Solon scores early, pulls away from Central DeWitt

Solon broke to an early lead and topped Central DeWitt 41-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Solon a 14-0 lead over Central DeWitt.

The Spartans registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Sabers.

Solon breathed fire to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Solon faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Springville sprints past Preston Easton Valley

Springville collected a solid win over Preston Easton Valley in a 51-40 verdict for an Iowa high school football victory at Preston Easton Valley High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Springville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Preston Easton Valley High.

Tipton prevails over Mt. Pleasant

Tipton dismissed Mt. Pleasant by a 35-7 count in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

The Tigers fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Tipton and Mt. Pleasant were both scoreless.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tipton faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

Wapello escapes Letts Louisa-Muscatine in thin win

Wapello topped Letts Louisa-Muscatine 16-14 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Recently on Aug. 25, Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared off with Tipton in a football game.

Waterloo East earns narrow win over Charles City

Waterloo East topped Charles City 39-36 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Charles City started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Waterloo East at the end of the first quarter.

The Comets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-7 margin over the Trojans at intermission.

The scoreboard showed Charles City with a 36-22 lead over Waterloo East heading into the third quarter.

The Comets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 17-0 performance.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Charles City faced off against Oelwein.

Waterloo West escapes Davenport Central in thin win

Waterloo West finally found a way to top Davenport Central 28-23 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Tough to find an edge early, Waterloo West and Davenport Central fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wahawks fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Davenport Central moved ahead of Waterloo West 23-21 to start the final quarter.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Wahawks were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Davenport Central squared off with Clinton in a football game.

West Branch claims tight victory against Waterloo Columbus

West Branch topped Waterloo Columbus 30-23 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 13-10 lead over Waterloo Columbus.

The Sailors jumped a slim margin over the Bears as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with West Branch and Waterloo Columbus locked in a 23-23 stalemate.

The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, West Branch and Waterloo Columbus faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at West Branch High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, West Branch squared off with Williamsburg in a football game.

Calamus-Wheatland carves slim margin over Victor H-L-V

Calamus-Wheatland topped Victor H-L-V 30-24 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Williamsburg takes down Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana

It was a tough night for Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana which was overmatched by Williamsburg in this 49-20 verdict.

The first quarter gave Williamsburg a 7-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

The Raiders fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Clippers' expense.

Williamsburg stormed to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Wilton denies Camanche's challenge

Wilton eventually beat Camanche 26-6 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Storm's expense.

Wilton pulled to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Wilton squared off with Wellman Mid-Prairie in a football game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.