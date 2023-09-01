Algona overpowers Forest City in thorough fashion

Algona raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-16 win over Forest City in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Algona darted in front of Forest City 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-10 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.

Algona pulled to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Bettendorf allows no points against Davenport West

Bettendorf's defense throttled Davenport West, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Bettendorf steamrolled in front of Davenport West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Bettendorf charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outlasts Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in classic clash

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed the final advantage in a 36-35 extra time victory over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy for an Iowa high school football victory at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Spartans and the Cougars locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.

The Spartans held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

The Britt West Hancock defense stifles Belmond-Klemme

Defense dominated as Britt West Hancock pitched a 60-0 shutout of Belmond-Klemme during this Iowa football game.

Charles City survives for narrow win over South Tama County

Charles City posted a narrow 16-7 win over South Tama County in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 1.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-7 edge.

Last season, Charles City and South Tama County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Charles City High School.

Clear Lake allows no points against New Hampton

Clear Lake's defense throttled New Hampton, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Clear Lake jumped in front of New Hampton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened an immense 42-0 gap over the Chickasaws at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Clear Lake and New Hampton played in a 35-28 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Davenport North lets lead slip away in Davenport Assumption's victory

Davenport Assumption rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Davenport North 48-21 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Dike-New Hartford escapes close call with West Branch

Dike-New Hartford topped West Branch 9-7 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The Wolverines registered a 9-0 advantage at intermission over the Bears.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

Fort Dodge takes down Mason City

Fort Dodge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-21 win over Mason City for an Iowa high school football victory at Fort Dodge High.

The first quarter gave Fort Dodge a 21-7 lead over Mason City.

The Dodgers fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the RiverHawks' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Dodgers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Greene North Butler claims tight victory against Calmar South Winn

Greene North Butler finally found a way to top Calmar South Winn 22-14 during this Iowa football game.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL darts by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Hampton-Dumont-CAL recorded a big victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34-7 on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City Regina dominates Wellman Mid-Prairie

Iowa City Regina rolled past Wellman Mid-Prairie for a comfortable 51-19 victory during this Iowa football game.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Wellman Mid-Prairie played in a 36-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Harris-Lake Park allows no points against Rockford

A suffocating defense helped Harris-Lake Park handle Rockford 67-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Lisbon defense stifles Letts Louisa-Muscatine

A suffocating defense helped Lisbon handle Letts Louisa-Muscatine 55-0 at Lisbon High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Marion Linn-Mar tops Cedar Rapids CR Washington

Marion Linn-Mar recorded a big victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 49-7 on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

The Mt. Vernon defense stifles La Porte City Union

Defense dominated as Mt. Vernon pitched a 33-0 shutout of La Porte City Union in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Mt. Vernon breathed fire to a 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

North Liberty Liberty prevails over Iowa City

North Liberty rolled past Iowa City for a comfortable 41-14 victory at North Liberty High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Osage allows no points against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Defense dominated as Osage pitched a 45-0 shutout of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Osage a 19-0 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

The Green Devils fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Osage thundered to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Osage and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

Solon carves slim margin over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana

Solon finally found a way to top Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 7-3 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

Solon moved in front of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Clippers climbed back to within 7-3.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Spartans and the Clippers were both scoreless.

Van Horne Benton defeats Marion

Van Horne Benton scored early and often to roll over Marion 38-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Bobcats fought to a 23-0 intermission margin at the Wolves' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Bobcats held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Marion and Van Horne Benton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Marion High School.

Williamsburg overcomes Cedar Rapids Xavier in seat-squirming affair

Williamsburg topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 21-20 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Wilton allows no points against West Liberty

Defense dominated as Wilton pitched a 46-0 shutout of West Liberty during this Iowa football game.

The Beavers registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Wilton roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Beavers and the Comets were both scoreless.

Wyoming Midland overwhelms Calamus-Wheatland

Wyoming Midland earned a convincing 54-26 win over Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The last time Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 48-6 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against North English English Valleys.

