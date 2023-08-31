Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson allows no points against Marshalltown

Defense dominated as Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson pitched a 40-0 shutout of Marshalltown in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 31.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson charged in front of Marshalltown 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The J-Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

The last time Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 48-0 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

Muscatine escapes close call with Davenport Central

Muscatine topped Davenport Central 14-13 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Aug. 31.

Muscatine jumped in front of Davenport Central 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Davenport Central showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 14-13.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

