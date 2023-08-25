Britt West Hancock dominates Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in convincing showing 55-6

Britt West Hancock earned a convincing 55-6 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Last season, Britt West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson overcomes Muscatine in seat-squirming affair 33-24

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson didn't flinch, finally repelling Muscatine 33-24 on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Muskies took a 24-21 lead over the J-Hawks heading to the halftime locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead over Muscatine.

The J-Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Cedar Rapids Prairie builds initial momentum to defeat Cedar Falls 20-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 20-17 victory over upstart Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Prairie a 13-2 lead over Cedar Falls.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Cedar Falls clawed to within 13-9 through the third quarter.

The Tigers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Hawks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls played in a 24-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Cedar Rapids Xavier defeats Waverly-Sr 41-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier scored early and often to roll over Waverly-Sr 41-6 in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 7-3 advantage over Waverly-Sr through the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Go-Hawks.

Cedar Rapids Xavier breathed fire to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Charles City thwarts Oelwein's quest 26-14

Charles City notched a win against Oelwein 26-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.

The Comets chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 26-14 points differential.

The Clear Lake defense stifles Forest City 34-0

Clear Lake sent Forest City home scoreless in a 34-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Clear Lake opened with a 7-0 advantage over Forest City through the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Clear Lake pulled to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

The last time Clear Lake and Forest City played in a 35-12 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Davenport Assumption delivers statement win over Solon 34-7

Davenport Assumption controlled the action to earn an impressive 34-7 win against Solon in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport Assumption opened with a 6-0 advantage over Solon through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 13-7 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Knights chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.

Last season, Solon and Davenport Assumption faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Davenport Central slips past Clinton 21-13

Davenport Central eventually took victory away from Clinton 21-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The last time Davenport Central and Clinton played in a 48-23 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

Davenport West overcomes Davenport North in seat-squirming affair 13-6

Davenport West posted a narrow 13-6 win over Davenport North at Davenport North High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Davenport West opened with a 13-6 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport North faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Davenport West High School.

Dubuque Hempstead bests Cedar Rapids CR Washington 28-7

Dubuque Hempstead earned a convincing 28-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Dubuque Hempstead took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Washington after the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 28-7.

Eldridge North Scott crushes Central DeWitt 34-7

Eldridge North Scott's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Central DeWitt 34-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 14-7 lead over Central DeWitt.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Lancers added to their advantage with a 20-0 margin in the closing period.

Greene North Butler shuts out Belmond-Klemme 51-0

A suffocating defense helped Greene North Butler handle Belmond-Klemme 51-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL dominates Iowa Falls-Alden 42-20

Hampton-Dumont-CAL controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-20 win against Iowa Falls-Alden in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL took an early lead by forging a 9-6 margin over Iowa Falls-Alden after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden locked in an 18-18 stalemate.

The Bulldogs chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 24-2 points differential.

Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Iowa Falls-Alden High School.

Iowa City Regina races in front to defeat West Liberty 44-6

Iowa City Regina left no doubt in recording a 44-6 win over West Liberty for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and West Liberty faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School.

Iowa City West earns stressful win over North Liberty Liberty 35-28

Iowa City West posted a narrow 35-28 win over North Liberty in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Lightning took a 21-14 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Lightning had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 21-7 performance.

Janesville earns solid win over Northwood-Kensett 42-28

Janesville notched a win against Northwood-Kensett 42-28 on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Joliet Catholic takes advantage of early margin to defeat Iowa City 48-13

Joliet Catholic scored early and often in a 48-13 win over Iowa City in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Joliet Catholic darted in front of Iowa City 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Little Hawks got within 20-13.

Joliet Catholic stormed to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hilltoppers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Lake Mills edges past Ackley AGWSR in tough test 14-7

Lake Mills fought ahead of Ackley AGWSR 14-7 in a close game at Ackley Agwsr High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Cougars took a 7-2 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Bulldogs fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Cougars.

Lisbon shuts out Durant 42-0

Lisbon's defense throttled Durant, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Maquoketa knocks out victory beat against Anamosa 17-6

Maquoketa handed Anamosa a tough 17-6 loss for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The Cardinals registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-3 in the final quarter.

The Marion defense stifles Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 15-0

Defense dominated as Marion pitched a 15-0 shutout of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Marion an 8-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Wolves cruised through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Marion faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Marion High School.

Marion Linn-Mar takes advantage of early margin to defeat Dubuque Senior 64-7

Marion Linn-Mar scored early and often in a 64-7 win over Dubuque Senior in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Marion Linn-Mar pulled in front of Dubuque Senior 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened a colossal 43-7 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Mason City takes down Marshalltown 32-3

Mason City earned a convincing 32-3 win over Marshalltown during this Iowa football game.

The RiverHawks' offense darted in front for a 11-0 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Mason City jumped to a 32-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Mt. Vernon thumps Monticello outplays 35-6

Mt. Vernon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Monticello 35-6 Friday at Mt. Vernon High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Mustangs fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Mt. Vernon steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Panthers 1-0 in the last stanza.

Riceville allows no points against Rockford 46-0

Defense dominated as Riceville pitched a 46-0 shutout of Rockford in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Riceville jumped in front of Rockford 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Riceville charged to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Riceville and Rockford played in a 47-14 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's initial push dashes Osage's hopes 25-24

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Osage 25-24 during this Iowa football game.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar opened with a 12-0 advantage over Osage through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Osage tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 19-16 in the third quarter.

The Green Devils closed the lead with an 8-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off on Aug. 28, 2021 at Saint Ansgar High School.

Sheffield West Fork earns stressful win over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 14-12

Sheffield West Fork eventually took victory away from Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 14-12 at Guttenberg Clayton Ridge High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Warhawks' offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Warhawks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles' 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Stanwood North Cedar overpowers Riverside Highland in thorough fashion 38-6

Stanwood North Cedar scored early and often to roll over Riverside Highland 38-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Stanwood North Cedar and Riverside Highland played in a 36-19 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Tipton allows no points against Letts Louisa-Muscatine 54-0

A suffocating defense helped Tipton handle Letts Louisa-Muscatine 54-0 on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Tigers fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 20-0 in the last stanza.

Williamsburg overwhelms West Branch 42-14

Williamsburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over West Branch in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Williamsburg opened with a 21-0 advantage over West Branch through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Bears at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as West Branch fought to within 42-7.

The Bears closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Wilton shuts out Wellman Mid-Prairie 13-0

A suffocating defense helped Wilton handle Wellman Mid-Prairie 13-0 on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Wilton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wellman Mid-Prairie through the first quarter.

The Beavers registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Hawks.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

Wyoming Midland blitzes North English English Valleys in dominating victory 48-6

Wyoming Midland earned a convincing 48-6 win over North English Valleys in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

