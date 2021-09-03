Boxed in: Lake Mills' defense bottles Manly Central Springs' attack 20-0

Lake Mills' defense throttled Manly Central Springs, resulting in a shutout win 20-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
Defense ruled the third quarter as the Bulldogs and the Panthers were both scoreless.
Lake Mills fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at Manly Central Springs' expense.
Lake Mills drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Manly Central Springs after the first quarter.
