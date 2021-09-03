Boxed in: Lake Mills' defense bottles Manly Central Springs' attack 20-0

Lake Mills' defense throttled Manly Central Springs, resulting in a shutout win 20-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Bulldogs and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Lake Mills fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at Manly Central Springs' expense.

Lake Mills drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Manly Central Springs after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.