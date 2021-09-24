Boxed in: Denver's defense bottles Manly Central Springs' attack 37-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Denver followed in overpowering Manly Central Springs 37-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Denver moved in front of Manly Central Springs 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones opened an enormous 17-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Denver stormed to a 30-0 bulge over Manly Central Springs as the fourth quarter began.

