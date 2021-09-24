Boxed in: Denver's defense bottles Manly Central Springs' attack 37-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Denver followed in overpowering Manly Central Springs 37-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Denver moved in front of Manly Central Springs 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones opened an enormous 17-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Denver stormed to a 30-0 bulge over Manly Central Springs as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.