 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blowout: Waterloo West puts together statement win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 69-14

Waterloo West didn't tinker around with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson. A 69-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

Waterloo West stomped on in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wahawks' offense stomped on to a 35-14 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 35-14 at first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage mows down New Hampton 42-12

Osage's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-12 win over New Hampton…

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News