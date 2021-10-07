Blowout: Waterloo West puts together statement win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 69-14

Waterloo West didn't tinker around with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson. A 69-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

Waterloo West stomped on in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wahawks' offense stomped on to a 35-14 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 35-14 at first quarter.

