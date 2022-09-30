Blowout: Ottumwa delivers statement win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 54-6

Ottumwa unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 54-6 Friday during this Iowa football game.
