Blowout: Epworth Western Dubuque delivers statement win over Marion 42-7

Epworth Western Dubuque showed no mercy to Marion, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 42-7 victory in Iowa high school football on September 23.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Bobcats opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Wolves at halftime.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-7.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bobcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-0 final quarter, too.
